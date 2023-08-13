2 hours ago

Medeama SC has officially announced the acquisition of defender Emmanuel Cudjoe on a permanent contract from Attram de Visser, solidifying their defensive lineup for the upcoming season.

The former Ghana Under-20 centre-back has committed to a long-term deal with Medeama SC after successfully completing the necessary formalities.

“Cudjoe is a talented footballer who will bring versatility to the team. He is strong and has immense qualities to add to our group. We look forward to working with him in Tarkwa," head coach Evans Augustine Adotey told medeamasc.org.

Cudjoe's addition to the squad is anticipated to intensify competition within the team and enhance the depth of talented players available to the Premier League champions.

As Medeama SC prepares for the 2023-24 CAF Champions League, which is set to commence on August 20, the club is actively finalizing its squad to ensure a strong and competitive performance.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new signing, head coach Evans Augustine Adotey highlighted Cudjoe's versatility and strengths as a footballer.

Adotey expressed confidence in Cudjoe's ability to contribute significantly to the team's success during their campaign.

Upon finalizing his move to Medeama SC, Cudjoe expressed his eagerness to embark on this new chapter in his career. He acknowledged the significance of this step and conveyed his commitment to making a substantial impact on the club.

Cudjoe's presence is expected to play a pivotal role as Medeama SC ventures into their inaugural campaign in the CAF Champions League, aiming to make a mark on the continental stage.

In the preliminary games of the CAF Champions League, Medeama SC is set to face Remo Stars. The first leg is scheduled to take place at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, August 20, followed by the second leg in Abuja on Friday, August 25.

As the anticipation builds, supporters eagerly await the contributions of Emmanuel Cudjoe and the entire Medeama SC squad in this exciting chapter of football competition.