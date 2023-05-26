16 minutes ago

Medeama SC showcased their resilience as they rallied from behind to defeat King Faisal 2-1 at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa on Friday.

Nurudeen Abdulai and Joshua Agyemang found the back of the net to secure all three points for their team, overcoming an early setback.

The match was crucial for both teams, with Medeama SC aiming to maintain their position at the top of the table, while King Faisal sought to improve their standing in the league.

It was King Faisal who struck first, taking the lead in the 10th minute through Captain Samuel Kusi's stunning volley, capitalizing on the goalkeeper's positioning.

However, Medeama SC quickly responded with an equalizer in the 20th minute. Nurudeen Abdulai rose above the defense to score a powerful header, leveling the scoreline.

The rest of the first half saw both teams battling in the midfield, creating limited scoring opportunities. The half ended with a 1-1 draw.

In the second half, Medeama SC came out with renewed determination. Their efforts paid off in the 67th minute when Joshua Agyemang extended their lead.

Agyemang displayed composure as he tapped in the ball from close range, igniting celebrations among the home fans.

With this victory, Medeama SC maintains their position at the top of the betPawa Premier League table with 56 points, holding a four-point lead over second-placed Aduana FC, who are set to face Dreams FC on Saturday.