3 hours ago

Medeama SC produced a five-star performance to defeat Accra Hearts of Oak by 5-1 in matchday 31 to become the new league leaders on the Ghana Premier League table.

Hearts of Oak came into the match with a record of not losing any game at the Accra Sports Stadium under coach David Ocloo but were surprisingly handed their first and biggest defeat at home.

Derrick Fordjour started the annihilation of Hearts of Oak in the 17th minute when he scored the first goal in the match for Medeama.

Hearts of Oak responded in the 31st minute when they won a penalty after Caleb Amankwah was brought down in the box.

Salifu Ibrahim stepped up and scored after sending Medeama's goalkeeper Felix Kyei the wrong way.

Medeama zoomed into attack right after returning to the center and won a penalty after Caleb Amankwah brought down his marker in the box in the 33rd minute.

Former Hearts of Oak player, Vincent Atinga made no mistake as he scored from the spot to put Medeama back in the lead.

Medeama scored their third goal again using the weak spot on the left-hand flanks of the Hearts of Oak defence.

Derrick Fordjour went past his marker and sent a pass to Jonathan Sowah to score.

Back from recess, Medeama tried to hold on to their lead for a while before deciding to take the game a notch higher.

They got their fourth goal in the 84th minute when the man from Teshie, Jonathan Sowah scored his second goal in the game.

Three minutes later, Kwasi Donsu scored Medeama's 5th goal in the game with ease.

Medeama go top of the Ghana Premier League table overtaking Aduana Stars with three games to spare.

The Yellow and Mauve top the table with 53 points followed by Aduana Stars who lost by 3-0 to Accra Lions with 52 points.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com