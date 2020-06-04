20 minutes ago

Medeama SC midfield kingpin, Rashid Nortey has expressed his dissatisfaction with recent circumstances that has hindered his side's quest to win a first Ghana Premier League title.

The Tarkwa based club were on the summit of the league table when the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League campaign was truncated due to ten I famous Anas Number 12 Exposé.

The return of competitive football in the 2019-20 season also saw the Mauve an Yellow leading the way in the new 18-club league only for the the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic to force authorities to halt all football activities in Ghana.

One player who has been instrumental for Medeama SC on both occasions is Rashid Nortey and the midfielder says his side are ready to continue with 2019-20 campaign even if it's behind closed doors.

“Football is played with supporters but if we are told to play behind closed doors we are cool. The best thing for Medeama is to clinch the three points after the game.” Nortey told Premier FM.

“Our coaches have given us a training schedules which we go according to it but I prefer group training than individual.

“We have promised our team owner to win the Ghana Premier League title for him. Immediately we top the league we encounter problems, we were on top of the league before Anas Number 12 expose and leading this year’s League but covid 19 outbreaks has put things on hold.

“I wish we continue the Ghana Premier League because we are ready to whip Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and Accra Hearts of Oak when the league resumes,’’ he added.