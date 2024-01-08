2 hours ago

Ghanaian champions, Medeama SC, have made a significant signing in the second transfer window, securing the return of former Ghana Premier League (GPL) top scorer, Diawisie Taylor.

The prolific striker has officially joined the Mauves and Yellows, signing a two-year deal after successful negotiations.

Diawisie Taylor, 23, had an impressive spell in the GPL, notably finishing as the league's top scorer with 18 goals during the 2020/21 season while playing for Karela United.

Following his successful stint in the Ghanaian topflight, Taylor ventured abroad, joining Egyptian side Future FC and later going on loan at Sudanese giants Al Merrikh.

Currently unattached, his return to Medeama SC marks a homecoming for the striker.

Throughout his GPL career, Diawisie Taylor has showcased his goal-scoring prowess, accumulating 34 goals in 79 matches.

Additionally, he enjoyed success in the Ghana first division championship, notching 41 goals in 39 matches. His signing is expected to bolster Medeama SC's attacking prowess and add depth to their squad.