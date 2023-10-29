3 hours ago

Medeama left it very late before finally cracking the Smartex puzzle after the first half of their match day 7 clash had ended barren.

The mauve and yellows started the game on the front foot as they created all sort of problems for the Samartex rearguard but the breakthrough was not forthcoming.

The defending league champions, Medeama SC, secured a hard-fought victory as Jonathan Sowah's first-half strike proved to be the difference in a 1-0 win over FC Samartex 1996 at Akoon Park.

With this crucial win, the mauve and yellow-clad team has moved up to the 8th position in the league standings with 10 points, while FC Samartex has dropped to the 6th spot with an equal number of points.