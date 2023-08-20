3 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC, kicked off their CAF Champions League journey on a positive note with a narrow victory over Remo Stars FC, securing a 1-0 win at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The debutants displayed an energetic start to the game, asserting dominance from the outset, yet they struggled to convert their opportunities into goals against the Nigerian side.

In a match marked by numerous opportunities, the Mauve and Yellow team showcased their attacking prowess, maintaining pressure on Remo Stars throughout the encounter.

It was on the 21st minute that Jonathan Sowah proved pivotal, unleashing a remarkable long-range strike that found the back of the net, granting Medeama SC a 1-0 lead, a margin they held on to until the final whistle.

Despite their continuous efforts, Medeama SC couldn't further extend their advantage, and the game concluded with a 1-0 scoreline in their favor.

As they head into the second leg of the fixture on August 27, 2023, in Nigeria, Medeama SC will carry their slender lead, aiming to consolidate their position in the tournament.

