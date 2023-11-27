3 hours ago

Ghanaian champions Medeama SC are gearing up to host Algeria's CR Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, December 1, 2023.

The fixture is crucial for Medeama SC as they look to bounce back in their continental campaign after a 3-0 defeat to Al Ahly in their Group D opener.

Lamin N. Jammeh from The Gambia has been appointed as the center referee for the match.

He will be assisted by Abdul Aziz Bollel Jawo (Assistant I), Omar Darboe (Assistant II), and Alhasan Baboucarr Bass (Fourth Referee), all from The Gambia.

Rene Williams Sere from Cote D’Ivoire will serve as the Match Commissioner.

Additional officials for the game include Peter Elgam Edibe (Referee Assessor) from Nigeria, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu (General Coordinator) from Nigeria, Ibrahim Sannie Daara (Media Officer) from Ghana, and Odochi Joan Efughu (Security Officer) from Nigeria.

The kick-off for the game is scheduled for 16:00 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. Medeama SC aims to secure a positive result on home turf and strengthen their position in the CAF Champions League.