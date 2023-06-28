1 hour ago

Medeama, the Ghana Premier League champions, have established a comprehensive structure to ensure a successful journey in the upcoming CAF Champions League.

A 10-member Planning Committee has been formed to oversee the club's participation in the prestigious tournament.

In addition, five sub-committees have been established to effectively execute the assigned responsibilities.

These sub-committees include Finance and Sponsorship, Protocol and Operations, Ticketing, Safety and Security, Communication, as well as Marketing and Promotions.

Co-chairing the 10-member planning committee are President Moses Armah and Hon. George Mireku Duker, Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem and Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

Other members of the committee include Dr. Anthony Aubynn, Emmanuel Larbi Amoah, Joseph Cobbinah, James Essilfie, Kojo Allah, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, Augustine Evans Adotey, and Dr. Baffour Kwarteng.

The Finance and Sponsorship sub-committee will be chaired by Hon. George Mireku Duker, with President Moses Armah, James Essilfie, and Nana Kofi Abokye II serving as members.

James Essilfie, a board member in charge of administration, will chair the Protocol and Operations sub-committee, which consists of Alfred Kojo Owusu, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, John Justice Abban, Frank Oppong, Jones Nana Ntsiful, Oscar Bentsi Enchill, Anthony Ellion, James Mosie Kwodjoe, and Eric Owusu Agyemang.

Rose Linnet Osei-Bonsu, the club's vice-president, will lead the Ticketing, Safety, and Security Committee, supported by Samuel Sackey, Vincent Danquah, Nelson Agyapong, Richard Kwabena Boison, David Nii Nortey, and Dr. Aseti Mark Wepare.

Patrick Akoto will serve as the head of the Communication Committee, which includes James Bawa Anderson, Bismark Karikari, Jawad Madugu Ango, and Nana Effah Asare.

Ebenezer Aidoo will chair the Marketing and Promotion sub-committee, assisted by Benjamin Graham, Robert Adjei, Millicent Arthur, and Akwasi Afriyie.

The respective committees have been informed of their mandates and are ready to begin their work.

Medeama, as the representative of Ghana, will compete in the upcoming CAF Champions League following their triumph in the Premier League. The club is dedicated to making a mark in the tournament and aims for a successful campaign.