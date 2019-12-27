7 minutes ago

Medeama Sporting Club have announced the capture of striker Nana Kofi Babil from lower tier side Charity Fc.

The player joins the mauves and yellow on a three year deal after agreeing terms with the Tarkwa based side.

Medeama announced the signing of the striker with a tweet on their official handle:

Striker Nana Kofi Babil is the latest to join @MedeamaSC on a permanent contract. He joins the Mauve and Yellow on a three-year deal from Accra-based Charity FC. More power, more goals!!

Coach Samuel Boadu is steadily putting together a winsome side that can challenge the big boys for the Ghana Premier League title.

The mauves and yellows have already been bolstered by the arrivals of Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro from USL side Colorado Switchbacks.

They have also added the likes Michael Yeboah and Prince Opoku-Agyemang to their ranks.

Medeama will open their league season against Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast.