5 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC, have added depth to their squad with the signing of the talented 22-year-old defender, Kobina Amoah.

The club officially presented their new acquisition on Friday, January 26, 2024, across various social media platforms.

Amoah, who has committed to a lucrative three-year contract with the Mauve and Yellow, brings youthful energy and ample experience to the team.

The Ghanaian defender recently left Golden Kick SC in the lower league, where he showcased his talent with 22 appearances in the Division Two league.

Amoah's international experience extends to the United Arab Emirates, where he previously played for Al Hilal United FC.

As Medeama SC prepares for the upcoming resumption of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, all eyes will be on Amoah to make a substantial impact on the team's defensive prowess.

Medeama currently sits in 8th place on the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League table with 25 points after 17 games.