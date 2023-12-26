2 hours ago

On Christmas Day, Medeama SC announced the successful signing of midfielder Michael Enu on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old, formerly with Bibiani Gold Stars, has officially joined the Mauves and Yellows after completing the necessary formalities.

Known for his versatility, Enu, a right-back, sealed the move on a free transfer, departing from Gold Stars, where he played during the previous season.

With 29 appearances and two goals for the Miners in the last season, Enu aims to establish himself as a valuable asset at Akoon Park.

The former Ashanti Gold defender's arrival is expected to bolster Medeama SC's squad depth as they navigate competitions in the Ghana Premier League, the Ghana FA Cup, and the CAF Champions League.

Enu expressed his excitement about joining the 2023/24 CAF Champions League campaigners, stating, "This is a fantastic move for me, and I can't wait to get started in Tarkwa.

" Having worked with assistant coach Nana Amankwah during his stint at Bibiani Gold Stars, he believes integrating into the team will be more straightforward.

Acknowledging the club's pedigree, Enu is eager to contribute to Medeama's success, saying, "Medeama is the best footballing side in Ghana at the moment, and I'm eager to add to their rising stock. To be part of this great club is great for me and my career."

Coach Evans Augustine Adotey expressed his satisfaction with the signing, praising Enu's versatility and emphasizing the crucial role he can play as the team competes on multiple fronts.

Enu could potentially make his debut for Medeama against his former club, Bibiani Gold Stars, after being named in a 20-man squad for the upcoming home match at the Akoon Community Park.

With previous stints at Liberty Professionals and AshantiGold, Michael Enu brings both experience and skill to Medeama SC's midfield, adding depth and tactical flexibility to the squad.