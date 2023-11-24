11 hours ago

As Medeama SC gears up for their CAF Champions League group stage opener against Al Ahly, spokesperson Patrick Akoto exudes confidence, asserting that the Ghanaian champions possess the qualities necessary to go head-to-head with Africa's most successful club.

Acknowledging the daunting challenge that facing Al Ahly presents, Akoto emphasized the honor of competing against the continent's premier club.

He sees this as an opportunity for Medeama to showcase their team not only to the Egyptian audience but to the wider African and global football community.

"Of course, facing Al Ahly will be very difficult because it will be against the most successful and best club in Africa. It is a real honor to play against Al-Ahly and an opportunity for us to showcase our team in front of the good people of Egypt and the rest of the African continent and the world," Akoto expressed to Al Gomhor.

Unfazed by the formidable reputation of their opponents, Medeama SC is prepared to go toe-to-toe with Al Ahly.

"We will play a great match against Al-Ahly, even though they are the first team nominated to win the title, but we are also the champions of Ghana, and we will need to prove that on Saturday," added Akoto.

Having earned their place in the group stage by overcoming Remo Stars and AC Horoya of Nigeria and Guinea, Medeama SC finds themselves in Group D alongside Algeria's CD Belouizdad, Al Ahly, and Young Africans of Tanzania.

The clash with Al Ahly provides Medeama with an opportunity to make a strong statement on the continental stage and showcase their prowess in the CAF Champions League.