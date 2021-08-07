3 hours ago

Medeama SC have accepted to play in next season's CAF Confederations Cup in a sharp reversal of earlier decision to stay away, preventing Asante Kotoko from going for their 4th consecutive Africa participation.

The Tarkwa-based side had earlier rejected the decision to pick the Confederation Cup slot following their exit from the MTN FA cup.

They are one of the only two clubs to merit the competition after applying for license and getting to the Semi Final stage of the competition.

Hearts of Oak, Kotoko and Medeama applied and were granted license even before the finality of the Premier League and the FA Cup Competitions.

With the Phobians winning the league, the Confederations Cup slot became available to Medeama and Kotoko, who lost in the quarter finals to Bechem Chelsea.

But the Confederation Cup mantle fell on Kotoko when Medeama took the earlier decision to stay away.

It would have been Kotoko's fourth participation in Africa since wining the 2017 MTN FA Cup.

But Medeama, in an emergency meeting, have resolved to take the opportunity to play in the CAF confederations after CAF rejected a late request from Ashantigold to have their club Licensing accepted.

Ashantigold’s opponent in the Ghana FA cup final, Hearts of Oak who are the domestic league Champions have already registered to play in the CAF Champions league, leaving the Confederation cup without a participant.

CAF rejection to a late request from Ashantigold to secure license for the continental championship has now opened the way for the Tarkwa Based club to take the opportunity to return to Africa since 2016 when they reached the group stage.