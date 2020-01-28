3 hours ago

Striker Kalibo Toussaint returned to full scale training with the side on Monday.

The Ivorian had been knocked down by malaria for several weeks.

But he returned to training with his teammates at the Akoon Park ahead of the Premier League fixture against Aduana Stars on Sunday.

It’s a massive boost for coach Samuel Boadu who has solely relied on Prince Opoku-Agyemang as the source of goals so far this season.

However, Kalibo must pass a fitness test to make the traveling squad.

The return of Kalibo and Bernard Ofori gives the gaffer several attacking options.