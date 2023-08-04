2 hours ago

In an unforeseen turn of events, Medeama SC faced a surprising setback as they were defeated 3-2 by Ghana Premier League newcomers, Nations FC, in a friendly match held on Thursday at the Glow Lamprey Soccer Academy.

The friendly encounter served as a vital part of the preparations for both teams ahead of the upcoming season.

Despite being the favorites, Medeama SC was taken aback by the spirited performance displayed by their opponents.

Nations FC put on a remarkable first-half showcase, securing a commanding 3-1 lead against the Yellow and Mauve outfit.

Although Medeama SC managed to pull back a second goal after the break, their efforts fell short, and they were unable to complete a comeback, ultimately succumbing to a 3-2 loss against Nations FC.

For Nations FC, this friendly match provided a valuable opportunity to prove their mettle against a formidable opponent and gain confidence as they enter the Ghana Premier League as newcomers.

On the other hand, the defeat offers crucial lessons and insights for Medeama SC as they gear up for the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The friendly match highlighted areas that need improvement before their continental campaign begins.

As part of their continued preparations, Medeama SC is set to take on ASKO de Kara in another friendly encounter.

This match will serve as a final opportunity for the team to fine-tune their strategies and tactics before they embark on the significant challenge of facing Remo Stars FC in the CAF Champions League.

Despite the friendly defeat, Medeama SC remains determined to bounce back and make a strong impression in both domestic and continental competitions.

Fans eagerly await the team's performance in the upcoming season, hoping for success on multiple fronts.