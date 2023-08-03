1 hour ago

Medeama SC, the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, have scheduled a friendly match against newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Nations FC as part of their preparations for the new season.

The friendly encounter will take place at the Cape Coast stadium, which serves as Medeama's adopted home for the CAF Champions League, on Thursday, August 3.

This match is crucial for Medeama as they gear up for their continental campaign, set to commence later in the month.

It provides an opportunity for both teams to test themselves ahead of the upcoming football season, with Nations FC looking to make an impact in their debut season in the Ghanaian top-flight.

On the other hand, Medeama will aim to defend their Ghana Premier League title when the new season kicks off next month.

Medeama's first assignment in the CAF Champions League will be against Nigerian club Remo Stars SC in the first preliminary round.

The first leg is scheduled to take place at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, August 20, 2023, while the second leg will be held in Nigeria a week later.

The friendly fixture and the upcoming CAF Champions League matches are vital opportunities for Medeama to fine-tune their squad and build momentum for the challenges ahead in both domestic and continental competitions.