Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC have set their sights on influential Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey.

In their quest to prepare for the upcoming season, Medeama have identified the midfield as an important piece of their title defense and Africa.

The Yellow and Mauves are determined to bolster their midfield by bringing in the star player from the Porcupine Warriors.

Medeama is actively scouting for top-quality players to enhance their squad for both domestic and international competitions in the upcoming season. As the reigning champions of Ghana, they will be participating in the CAF Champions League.

According to reports from Kessben FM, Medeama's coach, Evans Adotey, is a great admirer of the former Inter Allies midfielder and is eager to have him join their team. Adotey recognizes Lamptey's potential and believes he would be a valuable addition to their squad.

Currently 26 years old, Lamptey's contract with Asante Kotoko is set to expire next year, and there are no ongoing negotiations for an extension. This situation provides Medeama with confidence in securing his services.

With their sights set on strengthening their midfield, Medeama hopes to successfully bring in Richmond Lamptey to further strengthen their squad and enhance their chances in the upcoming season's competitions.