As part of their preparations for the upcoming CAF Champions League campaign next month, Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC have scheduled an international friendly match.

They will face Togolese champions ASKO de Kara at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The friendly match is also an essential part of Medeama's pre-season preparations for the 2023-24 football season.

The Yellow and Mauves, who won the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history last season, are determined to defend their title in the upcoming campaign.

Medeama SC will be facing Nigerian side Remo Stars SC in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The first leg of the tie will be held at the Cape Coast Stadium, while the reverse fixture will take place at the Remo Stars stadium in Ogun State, Nigeria.

To strengthen their squad for the upcoming challenges, Medeama SC has already completed the signings of midfielder Godknows Dzakpasu and defender Kamaradini Mamudu.

With the international friendly and pre-season training, the club aims to be well-prepared for their continental campaign and domestic league title defense.