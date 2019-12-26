2 hours ago

Medeama wrapped its pre-season campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Proud United at the Akoon Community park on Christmas Day.

Goals from Michael Yeboah, Prince Opoku-Agyemang and Nana Kofi Babil completed the rout at the adopted venue.

Yeboah has been a revelation since he joined the club from Asante Kotoko, showing massive pre-season form.

He has been a key cog of coach Samuel Boadu’s side and will be integral in the upcoming season.

The youngster opened the scoring with a 15-yard belter before in-form Prince Opoku-Agyemang headed home the second goal.

Second-half substitute Nana Kofi Babil slotted home the third goal to complete the rout at the Akoon Community park.

The Mauve and Yellows will travel to Cape Coast to face Ebusua Dwarfs in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League opener on Sunday December 29.