12 minutes ago

Medeama forward Benjamin Bature has expressed his disgust following his team's recent defeat to Asante Kotoko in a highly contested Ghana Premier League match.

In a tightly contested encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Medeama during the week 11 clash of the top-flight league.

The decisive moment came in the 60th minute when Kotoko was awarded a penalty, expertly converted by Sheriff to seal the win for the Ghanaian giants.

Speaking to Kessben FM, Bature voiced his disappointment, particularly contesting the disallowed goal against Kotoko.

He claimed, "We feel disappointed because our first goal against Kotoko wasn’t offside, but the match officials ruled out a perfect goal. The penalty awarded against us too was not legitimate."

Medeama, a CAF Champions League participant, currently occupies the 8th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 16 points after 11 games.

The frustration over perceived officiating decisions adds to the challenges faced by the team in their pursuit of success in the league.