Medeama SC defender Nurudeen Abdulai has answered the call to join the Black Stars in Morocco for the upcoming friendly internationals against Nigeria and Uganda.

Abdulai, known for his composed and reliable presence in central defense, received a late call-up for the matches after impressing during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros last November.

Although he missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D'Ivoire, his consistent performances for Medeama SC, both in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League campaign and the Ghana Premier League, have earned him this opportunity.

Having arrived in Morocco, Abdulai is set to join the team's training session on Tuesday evening as they prepare for their first game against Nigeria on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The international friendly will take place at the Stade Grande Marrakech, where the Black Stars aim to showcase their strength ahead of the upcoming challenges.