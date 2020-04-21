41 minutes ago

Medeama SC's attacking sensation Prince Opoku Agyemang is set for a switch to South African top flight side Cape Town City FC.

According to report filed by Kumasi based Fox FM, the prolific striker is on the verge of joining PSL outfit on an initial season- long loan deal.

Sources say Medeama and Cape Town City have already reached an agreement and the player will complete the switch once football resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

Cape Town City are currently placed 10th on the PSL league log and the club has prioritised the signing of the Mauve and Yellow goal machine, Opoku Agyemang who is on 11goals in the suspended Ghana Premier League.