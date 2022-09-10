1 hour ago

Medeama Sporting Club Administrator and General captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah yesterday completed his Advanced course in Sports Management and Administration at the University of Education, Winneaba.

The experienced footballer and Vice President of the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) has over the years defined his career path in Sports Administration while actively in the game.

To his credit, he has gained an Executive in Sports Marketing and Management from the University for Professional Studies, Accra, and also completed a Diploma in Sports Management and Sports Event Management from the University of Putra in Malaysia.

Zutah is currently involved in the day-to-day management of the Medeama SC and his passion to stand for his colleagues in the game is the drive behind his role as PFAG executive.