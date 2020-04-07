1 hour ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has called on the public to disregard any medical products including in-vitro diagnostic purported to prevent, detect, treat or cure COVID-19.

The Authority warned all actors in the medical product supply chain to conduct due diligence on all products intended for the diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19.

This was in a statement signed by Mrs Delese A.Darko, the Chief Executive Officer, FDA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said the Authority received a notification through the World Health Organization Rapid Alert system on falsified medical products including the in-vitro diagnostics.

The statement urged all actors in the medical product supply chain to clarify with the Authority any suspicious product intended for diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19.

It said medicinal products should be registered with the FDA before usage and imported only through Tema Habour and Kotoka International Airport.

“We wish to assure the public that our officers in the regions are working to ensure that the products do not get into our supply chain”, it said.

