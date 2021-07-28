1 hour ago

There’s trouble in the Frimpong’s paradise, or so Ghanaians think, but head of the house Medikal has set the records straight.

Since the announcement of their union some three years ago, naysayers predicted that the marriage will not last due to it’s related circumstances.

The couple tied knot some few months after Medikal made his break-up with fellow artiste Sister Derby official and they soon turned from lovers to sweet exes.

However, the two are back with lovey-dovey acts on social media, fueling suspicions that Medikal and his wife, Fella have hit rock bottom.

The rumours seemingly found feet after Fella was spotted on multiple occasions without her expensive wedding ring. In the view of concerned Ghanaians, she was behaving like an unhappy wife.

But, a latest Instagram post by Medikal has shut down all naysaying as he professed love for the mother of his daughter.

He shared a photo of Fella radiating in a white gown and he assured her that “if you were a twin, I will still choose you, love you”

In a rather unexpected twist, Fella Makafui is yet to respond to the post which has caught the eye of over 15,000 fans.