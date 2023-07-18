1 hour ago

During a recent appearance on the Delay Show, Medikal‘s lookalike addressed the controversy surrounding his impersonation of the popular Ghanaian artist.

The lookalike clarified that there is no issue between him and Medikal, despite the rumours that had been circulating.

In the interview, the lookalike revealed that he has met Medikal before and that they have always had a positive interaction.

“I have met him before and the positive vibe was there. He doesn’t have any problem with him,” he revealed.

When questioned about Medikal’s public condemnation of his activities, the lookalike explained that it was a response to the false information being spread by bloggers.

According to him, the bloggers claimed that he and other lookalikes were performing on behalf of the artists and taking money for it.

“It’s because of what the bloggers are putting out there. They’re cool but the only thing is that,” he said.

The lookalike further disclosed that Medikal himself reached out to him on Snapchat, expressing his concerns based on what the bloggers had been saying.

“For me, Medikal wrote to me himself on Snapchat, We’ve been chatting since 2019. He said ‘cool..bro if what the bloggers are saying is true, you should put a stop to it,” he shared

However, the lookalikes clarified that they used to perform the artists’ songs in the past, but they were not receiving any compensation for their performances.

Since then, they have stopped performing the songs altogether and are now solely focused on their lookalike appearances.

“The bloggers say we are Performing in their name and taking money. We used to perform their songs but we weren’t taking any money. Now we don’t perform their songs, we are just lookalikes,” they told Delay.

