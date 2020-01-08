2 hours ago

Rapper Medikal has shown appreciation to his mother by building her a new house.

The AMG Business signee took to Snapchat to announce to his fans his latest achievement.

Medikal took his followers on a tour of the well-furnished house and a point captured his mum, Porshia Lamptey, and siblings feeling at home in their new residence.

He tagged the video, “mum’s new house, she ain’t got to pay rent no more for the rest of her life.”

Also in the video, one room had pencil-sketched portraits of himself and his boss Criss Waddle explaining that his mother takes the portrait with her everywhere she goes.

The Ayekoo hitmaker disclosed that 10 years ago, his family struggled to find a residence. Their struggles, he stated, landed them in front of a barbering shop which they made their home for a while.

“Fast forward 2020 she is in her own house I built from the ground,” Medikal wrote.

The rapper urged followers to never give up on their dreams.

The Father hitmaker also revealed he will commence work on his new building this year.

