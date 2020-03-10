25 minutes ago

Controversial self-styled Ghanaian counsellor, Cyril George Carstenson Lutterodt, has taken Fella Makafui to the cleaners for faking her faint during her traditional marriage wedding ceremony that took place at the Odehye Gardens in East Legon recently.

The notorious marriage Counsellor who a few months ago singled out Fella Makafui among all Ewe girls and fired her after Medikal introduced her to his family as his girlfriend said, described the incident which took place after the bride had danced with the groom as laughable.

According to sympathisers who were at the ceremony which saw a lot of artists attending, Fella Makafui had alerted the Master of Ceremony (MC) to announce that they were leaving the stage, suddenly loss consciousness and held on to Medikal for support.

However, a few minutes after that, before the MC could make the announcement for their exit from the stage, the actress allegedly fainted in the arms of her husband. This, sparked rumours in the country. While some thought she might be pregnant, others said she was dehydrated.

But speaking at a ceremony held by the Women’s Commissioner of African University College of Communication (AUCC) to celebrate the World International Day, Counsellor Lutterod, known for his controversies concerning relationships, questioned the rationale behind Fella Makafui pranking her new husband.

“Fella Makafui doesn’t know who Medikal is. So during marriage ceremony, she has to fake fainting to know who Medikal is. I fake to faint to see how Medikal can take care of me because he’s an ambulance driver or part of the medical team. She is not serious. And many of you are doing it,” he teased out.

The actress later after the incident admitted openly that she faked the faint as a prank to her husband because her husband enjoys pranks.

According to her, she pranks her husband, Medikal, a lot, hence her decision to pull one on him on the day they decided to tie the knot.

Carstenson Lutterodt took the opportunity to advise young ladies not to fall out of school because of love for men to the detrimem, nt of their future.

Source: Abena Opokuaa Ahwenie