A young Ghanaian football agent, has bast into the football scene making massive waves with mouthwatering deals for Ghanaian and African players.

Lawrence Osei Owusu at age 32 is now a household name, following several deals brokered in the past years. With experience over 8-years, he provides end-to-end training and management of young gifted African football talents.

He scouts the best and brightest talents from the continent and secures lucrative deals and transfers for them in notable and world-class football clubs across the African continent and Europe.

He's gradually becoming, an agent everyone wants to associate with having brokered top deals recently for notable Ghanaian players like former Asante Kotoko left-back Ibrahim Imoro and FC Samartex 1996 midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh to Tanzania top-flight. Osei has brokered over thirty-five (35) direct and indirect deals for African football players.

Despite being young, he successfully negotiated a number of transfer deals for notable players including Benjamin Nyarko to Spain, Lafnitz to Slovan and Saidu Yussif of Real Zaragoza in Spain.

In 2015 Famiroar S.L, his agency took Mohammed Salisu, Lumor agbenyenu, Edward Sarpong, Baba Alhassan, Benard Tekpetey, and Kwabena Owusu to Europe. It was formed in 2000, which use to be agency of Futball Division which had players like Caceido and others but now choose to go solo.

Currently, agent Lawrence Osei Owusu is managing eleven (11) young talents, in Europe as he continues to expand his legacy of football management and agency.

Story By Kolog Bonaventure=