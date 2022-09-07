3 hours ago

Meet the wife of Black Stars and Racing Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku who is rarely seen but behind the scenes is the solid foundation behind the success of his husband.

Hélène Djiku shares a lot of things you did not know about her aside being the wife of a popular footballer.

Professional footballer's wife: a particularly reductive term that could almost make you forget that a woman is a person in her own right, not confined to the simple title of "wife of".

Married since June 5, 2012, Hélène and Alexander Djiku have been together for ten years now.

First of all, can you introduce yourself and tell us about your background (studies, jobs, passions, etc.)?

Hello. At the end of my ES baccalaureate, I went to a business school (Kedge Business School). When I finished my studies, I worked in a bank as a bank advisor. I then created my company within an incubator for Startup, in the summer fashion sector, based on an innovative concept. However, I found over the years that I was more driven by the social interactions themselves. This is why I reoriented myself in the field of mental preparation and cognitive psychology. This made all the more sense to me with the birth of my two children (Wesley, three, and Elyana, two), because their social and psychological constructs are major and prominent issues for me.