This team of legal luminaries, adept communicators, brilliant researchers, technology colossus and electoral affairs experts reduced the Petitioner’s petition to a “glorified propaganda piece” and helped served the 2nd Respondent, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with a heartwarming VICTORY in the epic Elections Petition at the Supreme Court.

The country was taken aback when the lawyer for the second respondent, Akoto Ampaw joined the first respondent's lawyer to announce to the court their clients' intention not to mount the witness box, even though they earlier elected to.

It took the intelligence of the following individuals to come up with such an idea, which left the petitioner and his legal team dumbfounded.

Legal Team:

1. Akoto Ampaw Esq.

2. Frank Davies Esq.

3. Dapaa Addo Esq.

4. Sheila Minkah Premo Esq.

5. Kwaku Asirifi Esq.

6. Yaw Oppong Esq.

7. Victoria Barth Esq.

8. Bright Okyere Agyekum Esq.

9. Dr.Ernest Owusu Dapaa Esq.

10. Gabby Otchere Darko Esq.

11. Joyce Opoku Boateng Esq.

Research Team:

1. Kay Amoah Esq.

2. Nicholas Lenin Anane Agyei. Esq

3. Maame Ofeiwaa Sarpong Esq.

4. Rebecca DeLong Fosu Esq.

Technical Team & Electoral Afairs

1. Joe Anokye

2. Evans Nimako.

3. Dr. Nuamah

4. Kusi Adu-Amankwa

Communication Team:

1. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Esq.

2. Yaw Buaben Asamoa Esq.

3. Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) Esq.

4. Kow Essuman Esq.

5. Nana Adwoa Adobea Asante Esq.

6. Fatimatu Abubakar Esq.

7. Faisal Ibrahim Cisse Esq.

Star Witness: Peter Mac Manu