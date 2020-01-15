1 hour ago

Meghan Markle broke cover for the first time on Tuesday leaving the palatial $14million Canadian home where she has been holed up since last week to visit a women's shelter in Canada's poorest neighborhood.

The Duchess of Sussex left the Vancouver Island ocean-side mansion shortly before 10am local time and arrived at Victoria Harbour Airport around 20 minutes later, where she appeared happy and relaxed as she laughed with her security team before boarding a seaplane for the mainland.

She then made a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Center in Vancouver to 'offer support' and to 'boost the staff's spirits'.