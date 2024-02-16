38 minutes ago

Sunyani East’s Member of Parliament, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh has been nominated as the presiding Speaker for Friday’s parliamentary proceedings.

This development arose due to the absence of Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and his two Deputies, Joseph Osei Owusu and Andrew Asiamah Amoako.

According to Standing Order 12:4, the Clerk of Parliament will supervise an election to elect a member to preside over the business of the House whenever all Speakers are unavailable.

The House was informed that, due to the unavoidable absence of the speakers, a member would step into the shoes of the Speaker.

The Clerk of Parliament, Kwabena Nsiah, supervised and elected Akwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh.

Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, nominated the MP for Sunyani East, a four-term member of Parliament.

His nomination was seconded by the available leader of the Minority caucus, Governs Kwame Agbodza.

The Members of the House congratulated the new Speaker, Akwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, MP for Sunyani East.

Paul Twum Barimah, Dormaa East MP, said, “It was an honor for a Member from his region to become the Speaker, and that the entire region appreciates the House, especially the Minority.”