Dutch and Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay is currently in Ghana for his summer holidays, accompanied by fellow compatriot Georgino Wijnaldum.

Memphis Depay was spotted on a jet ski in Ada, believed to be at the Aqua Safari Resort in the Greater Accra Region, with a child. The Ghana-themed jet ski added a touch of Ghanaian flair to his leisurely adventure.

The two football players were recently seen at a boxing gym in Accra, where Depay generously contributed funds for its renovation. He also took the time to interact with young aspiring boxers, showcasing his support for the sport.

Depay has Ghanaian roots as his father hails from Ghana, while his mother is Dutch. He frequently visits the West African nation during his holidays and maintains a special connection with Ghana.

Interestingly, Depay has been actively involved in various infrastructure projects at the School for the Deaf in Cape Coast, demonstrating his commitment to charitable initiatives.

It is reported that Depay and Wijnaldum will spend their summer holidays in Ghana, with Depay continuing his philanthropic work before their departure.

Depay recently joined Atletico Madrid in January, following his transfer from Lyon to Barcelona on a free transfer. His Ghanaian heritage and love for the country make his time in Ghana even more special.