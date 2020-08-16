9 hours ago

Dutch born Ghanaian forward Memphic Depay helped under dogs Lyon stun huge favourites Manchester City in the Champions League quarter finals on Saturday night.

City started as firm favourites but came out second best against a fiercely determined Lyon in a game that swung on controversy and uncharacteristic errors in the closing stages.

Lyon went ahead in the 24th minute with Maxwel Cornet's smart finish but City, lifeless as Guardiola chose to play a three-man central defence, looked to have been revived by Kevin de Bruyne's precise strike from Raheem Sterling's pass after 69 minutes.

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, on as a substitute for the largely ineffective Memphis Depay, restored Lyon's lead in contentious circumstances 11 minutes from time, the video assistant referee ignoring what appeared to be an obvious foul by the goalscorer before he ran on to beat Ederson.

City pressed for the equaliser but Sterling was guilty of an atrocious miss, somehow sending his finish over the top of an open goal from Gabriel Jesus' pass.

It proved to be hugely expensive as seconds later Lyon set up a semi-final meeting with Bayern Munich when Dembele scored his second after Ederson fumbled a shot from Houssem Aouar's routine shot.