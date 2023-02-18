47 minutes ago

Men working in the public sector earn higher salaries than women in the same sector.

This was contained in a report released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) themed “Ghana 2022 earnings: Inequality in the public sector”.

GSS in the report disclosed that men have a higher average monthly net salary of GH₵2,669 as against women’s salary of GH₵2,504.

“The difference between the average net salary of men and women is GH₵165. This means that the gender pay gap is 6.0 percent. Men have a higher average monthly net salary, of GH₵2,669, while women have an average of GH₵2,504. The average monthly net salary of women is lower than that of men in all 16 regions,” GSS stated in its report.

According to the GSS’ report, this situation is prevalent in all 16 regions of the country.

The GSS in its report further disclosed that the difference is highest in the public sector in the Upper West Region as men earn an average of GH₵348 more than women.

GSS emphasised, “the difference is highest for employees in the Upper West Region, with men earning on average GH₵348 more than women. This is a gender pay gap of 13 percent”.

In the Central Region, the GSS in its report added that women earn less than men with a gender pay gap of 5.0 percent.

“In the Central Region, the difference between men and women is the least, with women earning GH₵124 less than men. This means the gender pay gap of 5.0 percent,” the GSS stated in its report.

The GSS’ report hinted that the average income for males above 60 is more than four times that of those within the ages of 51 to 60, whereas that of females who fall within that bracket age earn more than five times.

“For women and men, there is a very similar relation between age and the average monthly net salary, where the average steadily increases with age. Average income steadily increases with age until age is above 60. Average income for males above 60 is more than four times that of those within the ages of 51 to 60. In the case of females, the difference between the two groups is more than five times,” the GSS said in its report.

Based on the GSS’ report, males in the public sector constitute 54.4 percent of the total number of employees.

Source: citifmonline