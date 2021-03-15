1 hour ago

Ghanaian musician, David Kwaku Effum Boafo popularly known as Obibini has advised men who abuse women to desist from such acts because men are those who are supposed to protect women and cater for them as well.

Reacting to the recent reports of domestic violence in the country on the Kastle Entertainment Show with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Obibini said he’s happy about the ongoing education on such issues to curtail the recent happenings.

“Domestic abuse and violence is something happening but I think that education about it is also ongoing and I’m really happy about it,” he remarked.

“Personally if you’re a man who normally abuse women, I don’t wanna have anything to do with you,” he added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

“Because we are the ones who take care of women and so we are supposed to protect them not the other way like beat them or something,” he ended.

When Obibini was asked by the host, his opinion about men who also get abused by women, he said “But the men who also get beaten by their wives as for that matter we will solve it later on.”