1 hour ago

Two students of Nyankumasi Ahenkro Senior High School (SHS) have reportedly died from Meningitis out of seven reported cases in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

Assistant Headmaster of the school, Francis Amoako-Mensah, confirmed this on Adom FM Wednesday.

He explained that, one female student complained of illness and was given an exeat to attend to the hospital but was pronounced dead hours after reaching the Cape Cape Teaching Hospital.

The second victim, Mr Amoako-Mensah, said also took exeat to go and register for the Ghana card but was also reported dead upon reaching the Assin Fosu hospital.

Meanwhile, health authorities disclosed that cases of Meningitis were reported in three communities within Assin South involving a farmer, some traders and a seamstress with appeals to the public to desist from buying over the counter drugs as treatment.

A preliminary report by a medical team at the Assin South District Health Directorate, led by the Central Regional Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr Kwabena Sarpong confirmed the death of the two students.

He said when his outfit was alerted about the Meningitis disease killing students at Nyankumasi Ahenkro SHS, he rushed to the said school with his hard-working team and upon their visit realised that two other students also had the said disease and they were treated and discharged.

Dr Sarpong added the team screened all the sick students but none had Meningitis.

He advised the school authorities to make sure they decongest the school dormitories to prevent the spread of various diseases.

Source: adomonline