12 hours ago

In support of mental health, the Zomujo Mental Health Foundation has recently visited several high schools and junior high schools in the Greater Accra Region. Led by Dr. Teata Duut, the Executive Director of the foundation, a dedicated team of doctors, mental health experts, and advocates brought about positive changes in the lives of students and teachers.

Throughout the month of May, which is celebrated as Mental Health Awareness Month, the Zomujo team visited several educational institutions including Accra Technical Training Centre, Mamprobi Senior High School, Matyrs of Uganda R/C School, Evangelical Presbyterian School, Best Legacy Academy, and Salvation Army Cluster of Schools. Their main objective was to raise awareness, educate, and screen students and teachers for common mental health problems.

A significant part of their initiative was providing mental health resources to ensure that valuable information and support were easily accessible to those in need. Through informative presentations, the team shared important knowledge about mental health, breaking down stereotypes and encouraging understanding and empathy.

The team of doctors and mental health professionals conducted thorough screenings for common mental health disorders, using their expertise to identify any issues promptly. Students and teachers were given a safe space to express their concerns and seek guidance, resulting in the early identification of mental health problems. The school communities were grateful for the support and guidance provided by the Zomujo team.

Understanding the importance of continued mental health care, the Zomujo Mental Health Foundation ensured that individuals requiring further assistance were referred to appropriate healthcare facilities. They also offered follow-up care to make sure that nobody was left behind on their journey to mental well-being.

Dr. Teata Duut expressed satisfaction with the results of the initiative, saying, “Our goal is to reach as many people as possible and equip them with the tools and resources they need to improve their mental well-being. We believe that education, awareness, and early intervention are crucial in addressing mental health concerns in Ghana.”

The collaboration between Zomujo Mental Health Foundation and the KGL Foundation is a shining example of how partnerships can bring about positive change in mental health care.

Source: citifmonline.