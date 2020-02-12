1 hour ago

The Coalition of Aggrieved Menzgold customers has threatened to go to court over the Police refusal to allow them to embark on a peaceful demonstration.

According to them, they are been marginalized by the Police by preventing them from carrying out their civic rights and responsibility.

Speaking on Okay FM's ‘Ade Akye Abia’ programme, spokesperson for the coalition, Timothy Binop, explained that the Police have deliberately prevented them from carrying out the demonstration.

“We feel the government has a hand in what is happening but we will go to court to compel the Police to grant us our permit to demonstrate,” he said.

He added that the government should also intervene in asking Nana Appiah Mensah to pay his customers as he has refused to settle them since his return from Dubai.

“He lied to Ghanaians that he was paying but our checks revealed that not a single customer has been paid a dime,” he added.

“We are also very much aware that Nana Appiah Mensah is also trying to set up a new company and we will come out at the right time to speak about the new company Nana Appiah Mensah is clandestinely trying to set up.

“But in the meantime, we are appealing to the government to intervene for Nana Appiah Mensah to pay us.”

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana had written to the police requesting permission to march to the Jubilee House to present a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

But in a response, the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Fredrick Adu Anim said the Police cannot accept any form of demonstration during this period.

"Grateful be informed that the command is concentrating on the fight against robbery and other violent crimes as we enter the threshold of the year, as a result, cannot accept any form of Demonstration, Picketing and Walk during this period.

"The command also wishes to remind you that you have already demonstrated on the same subject matter in less than six (6) months as such will not tolerate any further demonstration as other citizens must also have their interest served by the Police".

Source: peacefmonline