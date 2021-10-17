2 hours ago

Black Queens Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has named a squad list of 22 players to face Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

The list includes four foreign-based players with Israel based defender Blessing Shine Agbomadzi making a return to the squad.

Portia Boakye and Spain-based duo Princella Adubea and Grace Asantewaa completes the list of foreign based players invited for the hurdle.

Ghana will take on the Super Falcons of Nigeria in two legs set for October 20 and 24 respectively with the winner of the two matches progressing to the final round of qualifiers for Africa’s flagship female competition.

The 22 players include:

Goalkeepers

Fafali Dumehasi - Police Ladies

Victoria Antwi-Adjei - Kumasi Sports Academy

Mary Neequaye- Immigrations Ladies

Defenders

Gladys Amfobea - Ladystrikers

Ellen Coleman - Ladystrikers

Nina Norshie - Berry Ladies

Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies

Blessing Agomadzi - Hapoel Be’er sheva

Justice Tweneboa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Philicity Asuako- Police Ladies

Midfielders

Naomi Anima - Kumasi Sports Academy

Monica Addai - Berry Ladies

Grace Animah - Police Ladies

Grace Acheampong - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Grace Adams - Berry Ladies

Grace Asantewaa - Real Betis Feminas

Portia Boakye - Dujarden IF

Attackers

Sophia Agyarkwa - Soccer Intellectuals

Vivian Adjei Konadu - Thunder Queens

Elizabeth Owusu - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Sonia Opoku - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Princella Adubea - Racing Feminas