2 hours ago

Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) says it will embark on an awareness crusade throughout the month of March to educate the public on the importance of meteorology to national development and also collaborate with stakeholders both locally and internationally.

The Agency made this known at the launch of Meteorological Awareness month which is under the theme, “The future of weather, climate, and water across generations.”

Speaking to the media, the Board Chairman of GMET, George Amoo indicated that, the agency plays a critical role in various sectors of the economy to improve upon productivity in areas such as agriculture amongst others.

“The importance of meteorology to nation-building cannot be overemphasized and the government of Ghana saw the need to categorize our work under essential service,” Mr. Amoo told the media.

He underscored the need for engagement with the public to complement the government’s quest to address the effects of climate change to reduce the economic damage often caused as a result of climate change.

“As government responds to the challenges of meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, there is a recognition that we will have no choice but to make use of meteorological information to minimize the adverse effects of climate change and also to make use of the information accessed for planning toward saving the livelihood of Ghanaians.

“The needs of the nation at the local district, regional and national levels are evolving and changing and therefore the role of the Ghana Meteorological Agency cannot be downplayed. The role of the Agency as weather and climate information providers will help users and policymakers to acquire quality information to take decisions.”

On her part, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ama Pomaa Boateng also urged the Ghana Meteorological Agency to devise a shortcode and other digital means of communication to make the dissemination of weather forecasts more effective and convenient.

Source: citifmonline