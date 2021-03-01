2 hours ago

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev Dr Paul Boafo was among the personalities who took their COVID-19 vaccination first jab on Monday.

The move is to reassure the public that the vaccine is safe.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday urged citizens to ignore conspiracy theories surrounding coronavirus vaccines ahead of the launch of the nationwide inoculation campaign against the virus on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

"Fellow Ghanaians, I know there are still some who continue to express doubts about the vaccine, others have expressed reservations about its efficacy, with some taking sides with conspiracy theorists who believe the vaccine has been created to wipe out the African race. This is far from the truth,” Akufo-Addo said in a nationwide address on Sunday night.

“Taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men,” he said.

Ahead of the commencement of the national vaccination programme on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira took the vaccine publicly at two health facilities in Accra.

Key public officials such as Speaker and Members of Parliament, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, the Chairperson and members of the Council of State, the Chief of Staff and senior officials at the Office of the President and prominent personalities and some eminent clergy, the National Chief Imam, the Asantehene, the Ga Mantse and some media practitioners will also on Tuesday take the jab publicly.

This is being done because the vaccine will help to protect us against the impact of COVID-19."

"It is also a major catalyst to restoring livelihoods and the national economy to the robust level it belongs."

President Akufo-Addo encouraged faith-based groups, civil society and the media and all Ghanaians to support the public education campaign associated with the exercise as all hands are needed on deck.

Ghana was the first country to receive vaccines as part of the global COVAX scheme aimed at providing poorer nations vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the launch the campaign after receiving 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca shots, health authorities in Ghana, like in other countries, are facing rumours and scepticism about vaccines, driven mostly by mistrust of pharmaceutical companies and other beliefs.

