2 hours ago

The Methodist Church-Ghana has donated GHC100,000 and other items toward the fight against the deadly novel coronavirus.

The items include gallons of sanitizers, liquid soaps, tissues, hand gloves, masks, among others.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, received the items from the Presiding Bishop of the church, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, on Wednesday, April,1, 2020, in the company of Rt. Rev. Michael Agyarkwa Bossman, Administrative Bishop; Dr. Asante Krobea fmr. President of GRNMA.

According to Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the donation was part of the church’s support to the fight against the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

A breakdown of all items donated;

Ministry of Health – GHC 20,000, Noguchi- GHC10,000, Prisons -GHC5,000, Kinapharma – GHC25,000, Methodist Health Facilities- GHC 30,000, MOH – gallons of sanitizers and GHC10,000, liquid soaps, tissues, hand gloves, masks etc.

Other Christian organizations have committed resources to complement government efforts.

The Church of Pentecost led by its chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, donated personal protective logistics worth GHS 45,000.00 to the Ministry of Health.

The Ghana Report