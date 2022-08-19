2 hours ago

Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, is urging the government to continue to engage faith-based organisations in achieving the success stories of the Free SHS policy.

Speaking at the 12th Biennial Conference of the Church, the Bishop highlighted the church’s long-standing contributions to the educational sector.

Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo believes that stronger dialogue with the churches will inject fresh ideas into the free SHS policy.

He admitted that the Free SHS policy has offered a lot of opportunities to numerous young folks who otherwise would not have experienced secondary education; hence the need for extensive stakeholder engagement to maintain the policy and make it better.

“This policy has given the opportunity to many Ghanaians to access secondary education. Almost all the secondary schools are full to capacity because of Free SHS.”

“The Methodist church, as a partner, in the provision of quality of education, is however concerned about the challenges confronting the system. We are pleading with the government to engage all stakeholders, especially faith-based organisations of which the Methodist church is one, to meet and address these challenges.”

“We believe, having operated the system for some time, the call for this is to straighten the rough edges.”

Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo also promised the government of the church’s support in providing a solid educational front for the country.

Source: citifmonline