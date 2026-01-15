11 hours ago

Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT) has announced a reduction in some of its intercity bus services to free up buses for intracity operations in Accra, in a bid to address the city’s recent transport challenges.

The move is aimed at easing congestion and improving commuter experiences, particularly during peak morning and evening hours.

MMT’s Head of Communications, Mohammed Mubarak Watara, explained that the decision followed a directive from the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, for the company to support private transport operators during rush hours.

Speaking on Citi FM on Thursday, January 15, 2026, Mr. Watara confirmed that the Minister had met with MMT management and its sister company to ensure the deployment of additional buses to manage congestion.

“Indeed, I can confirm that the Minister met with Metro Mass and our sister company to make sure that we make some buses available for the rush hours,” he said.

Acknowledging that MMT is currently operating with a limited fleet, Mr. Watara said adjustments have been made to maximise available resources, including extending working hours and increasing intracity routes.

High-demand routes, such as Adenta, now have all 10 electric vehicles (EV buses) operating from 4:30 a.m. until after 8:30 p.m. Additional arrangements have been made along the Kasoa corridor, with new stations created to serve commuters from Kaneshie to Kasoa, as well as routes from Circle to Amasaman and Nsawam.

To sustain these intracity operations, MMT has scaled down some long-distance routes. “We have reduced the number of buses that go to Kumasi and Cape Coast to make way for buses to serve intracity commuters,” Mr. Watara added.