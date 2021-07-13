3 hours ago

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) wants the government to call the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong to order and to take steps to offer Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor the needed police protection.

A Press Statement issued by the MFWA condemned the attack on the journalist and the attempt by the Assin Central lawmaker to incite the public against him[Erastus Asare Donkor].

The Multimedia Group has filed a formal complaint against the MP for threatening the life of the journalist.

In the letter, dated July 13, 2021, addressed to the Deputy Regional Commander, Ashanti Region, the media group demanded security protection for Erastus Asare Donkor.

It also called for a thorough investigation into the threats issued by the legislator.

Commenting on the development further, the MFWA said:”we find Kennedy Agyapong’s attack on Erastus Asare Donkor reckless and highly disappointing, especially from an MP and at this time when the country is still mourning the killing of Ibrahim Mohammed Kaaka and the two protesters.”

It added: “The work of the three-month Committee sitting at Ejura is, among others, to find out the perpetrators of the killing. It is therefore unfortunate, hasty and prejudicial for Kennedy Agyapong to accuse Erastus Asare Donkor in particular of causing the deaths.”

The MFWA in its statement described Ken Agyapong’s pronouncement as frontal attack on press freedom.