2 hours ago

Residents of Miawani an Island community on the Volta Lake in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region whose buildings were destroyed by a rainstorm that hit the community last week Thursday are yet to receive any support.

Over 300 persons have been rendered homeless however officials from the Pru East District Assembly or NADMO are yet to visit the place since the incident happened.

Pupils in the community have abandoned schools because the only school was also destroyed by the rainstorm.

A resident of the community, Ebenezer Duniah speaking toappealed for support from the Pru East District Assembly.

“Since the incident happened, no official from the Pru East District Assembly or NADMO has visited us to find out about what has happened to us. Where to sleep is a big problem, we are therefore calling on the District Assembly to come to our aid,” he appealed.

The District Chief Executive for Pru East Alhaji Abdulai Adams speaking to Citi News on the issue said the Assembly has no boat on its own, and it is therefore arranging to get one to visit the victims on Monday, April 17.

“We have arranged for a boat and will be visiting the victims,” he said.

Source: citifmonline