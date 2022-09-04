3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo grabbed a brace for his Swedish Allsvenskan side Elfsborg as they recorded a 3-2 win over Malmo FF on Sunday.

The midfielder has been in fine form for his side and quickly grabbed the opening goal for his side in the 11th minute from the penalty spot after a foul.

Malmo came into the game and had chances to level the scores but they did not take them until the 42nd minute when Isaac Thelin leveled the scores for Malmo to make it 1-1.

The game was level at 1-1 heading into recess but things quickly unraveled for the home side when Isaac Thelin put Malmo ahead for the first time in the game in the 65th minute for his brace.

Elfsborg pulled parity as Michael Baidoo grabbed his brace in the 73rd minute before Andre Romer handed the home side all three points six minutes later.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian has scored 4 goals and provided one assist for his side in 13 matches in the Swedish league.